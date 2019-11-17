Parksville Qualicum Beach slo-pitch players shine at World Senior Games

The Saltchuckers from BC won the Women’s 70+ Division 2 gold medal at the World Senior Games held in Utah recently. — Submitted photo

Senior slo-pitch players from Parksville Qualicum Beach competed at the World Senior Games in Saint George, Utah and came back home with shining medals around their neck.

Although they played for different teams, they competed well at the big event that hosted 364 teams.

“Our senior slo-pitch players from Parksville, Qualicum and Nanaimo achieved what some might consider impossible,” says Randy White, president of the Parksville Indoor Slo-Pitch League.

Earning gold medals with the Coast Capitals 79 were Barry Furneaux and Heimi Von Schelling in the Men’s 79+ AA Division. They went up against teams from California, Ohio, and Utah.

Also bringing home gold medals were Gloria Young and Judy Elliott who played for the Saltchuckers, who beat the Saint Express 70 from Palo Alto, Ca to finish first in the Women’s 70+ Division 2. Coach Reed Fraser was behind the bench and also earned the game.

Ann Mcvey, Iris Churchill and Angie Dobie took home silver medals playing for the BC Rockies, who placed second in the Women 65+ Division 3.

“It is an amazing accomplishment that these seniors from our area are the class of the slow pitch world with so many teams and thousands of players involved,” said White “Our communities should be so very proud of them.”

The senior ladies returned from their world games stint and took on the senior men’s team in the Annual Challenge Cup that was held at Arbutus Meadows. They went on to beat the men with McVey being named defensive player of the game.

“It goes to show just because you are over 65 doesn’t mean you physically retire – there are many more accomplishments on the horizon,” said White.