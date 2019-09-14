Parksville powerlifters place in top three at world meet

Ed and Brenda with the medals they earned at the BC Masters to qualify for the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Montreal. — Submitted photo

Parksville senior weightlifters Ed Fergusson, 84, and wife Brenda, 75, are back from Montreal where they both competed in the World Masters Weightlifting Championships.

The couple had a great experience competing with world class athletes. Brenda finished second in the women’s age 70+ division while Ed placed third in his category of 80+ men.

Ed also coached four other athletes during the nine days of competition. The Fergussons would like to thank all those who supported them with donations to the GoFundMe and those whose well wishes followed them to Montreal.

— NEWS Staff