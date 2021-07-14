Parksville pickleball players on court for 2021 summer season

William Dunlop of the Parksville Oceanside Pickleball Society makes a backhand return during a game at the lacrosse box at the Parksville Community Park on July 1. (Michael Briones photo)

The Parksville Oceanside Pickleball Society has started its summer play.

The group plays Monday to Friday at the lacrosse box court at the Parksville Community Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

COVID-19 protocols are still being applied and to make sure they’re followed, play format has been developed to provide equitable play through the session.

For this season, the society is limiting membership to Parksville Qualicum Beach residents and players who were members in the 2019 season.

For more information about the club go to their website at https://oceansidepickleballsociety.com/

— NEWS Staff

