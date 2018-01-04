Parksville Panters to host January Junket

The popular old-timers hockey January Junket organized by the Parksville Panters is set to take place at Oceanside Place Jan. 9-10 and will feature 16 teams coming from Victoria, Sechelt, Nanaimo, Bear Mountain and other parts on Vancouver Island. — NEWS file photo

The 13th annual January Junket, organized by the Parksville Panters, is set to face off at Oceanside Place Jan. 9-10.

The popular old-timers hockey tournament will showcase 16 teams coming from Victoria, Sechelt, Nanaimo, Bear Mountain and other parts of Vancouver Island.

The two-day competition is divided into age groups — 60+, 65+ and 70+ — with the host Parksville Panters entering a team in each category.

The teams in the 60s are Campbell River Devils, Victoria Blooze, Bear Mountain, and Parksville Panters. In the 65s group, they are Victoria Blooze, Island Old Coasters, Parksville Panters, Nanaimo Knights, Bear Mountain and PQ OceanCiders.

In the 70s, the participants are Nanaimo Old Buoys, Parksville Panters, Victoria Blooze, Parksville Panter Islanders, Sechelt Sunshine Coasters, and Bear Mountain.

The Panter organization is part of the Parksville Golden Oldies Sports Association (PGOSA). They also hold the annual September Classic which features a division for players 75+.

The games for the Junket start at 8.30 a.m. and will run through to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information visit the Panter website at www.parksvillepanters.com.

— NEWS Staff