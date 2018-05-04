Parksville lawn bowling kicks off 2018 season

With another successful open house under its belt, it was time for the Parksville Lawn Bowling Club to kick off its 2018 regular season.

Coach Peter Scott giving instruction to Carmen and Paul Tellier during the open house hosted by the Parksville Lawn Bowling Club. — PVLBC photo

Even though conditions were soggy for the early draw April 29, they did little to dampen players’ spirits. Season 23 got underway with many seasoned players and novices taking part in this friendly tournament that officially kicks off the club’s outdoor season.

First-place winners of the early draw were: Merry Danarti, Tex Gooding and Markey Pellow. Second went to Chris Fereday, David Agar and Terry Nicholls. Third place went to Martin Fereday, Murray Sinclair and Gladys Kinsman.

Late draw winners are as follows: Keith Terlson, Penny Bhangi and Chuck Benson came in first, while second went to the team of Andy Burton, Lorraine Canning and Robbie Thomas.

Third place was earned by Anne Holland, Clive Arthorne and Colleen Drain.

— Submitted by Carol Bucyk