Parksville junior bonspiel draws 20 teams

Junior curlers took centre stage at the Parksville Curling Club over the weekend.

The 5th Annual Parksville Junior Bonspiel was held on Feb. 16 and 20 teams participated. There were 10 teams in the Novice Division for players with less than three years curling experience and 10 teams in the Experienced Division.

Organizer Cheryl Noble said the Parksville Curling Club was “rockin'” with teams coming from Victoria, Duncan, Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Comox Valley, Campbell River, Qualicum Beach and Parksville.

The Novice Division played three four-end games while the Experienced Division played three six-end games.

Results:

Novice Division:

1st place – Qualicum #2 – Noah Rosnau, Nicolas Teves, Mercer Falvai, Declan O’Sullivan

2nd place – Oceanside Special Olympics Team consisting of Kerry Lipsack, Shayne Blandin, Mark Biasco, Jaimie Aitken. They will be competing at the BC Special Olympic Winter Games in Vernon.

3rd place – Nanaimo – Lewis Flynn, Anna Brennen, Brandon de Rosenroll, Brandon West, Alex Milligan

Draw to Button Champion Team – Port Alberni’s Kiana Brown, Julie Fudge, Arwen Rauguth-Treleaven, David Neufeld

Experienced Division:

1st place – Qualicum #2 – Rowan Brightland, Cam Hunter, Jackson Nowak, Christian Klein-Beekman

2nd place – Victoria – Daniel Sammons, Erik Rankin, Nathan Sneek

3rd place – Ballenas Whalers Girls – Michaela Morrill, Zoe Torgerson, Claire O’Brien, Naskua Nakazawa

Draw to Button Champion Team – Qualicum #1 – Taylor Schnider, Eli Bodnaruk, Isaac Brightland, Ben Klein-Beekman

— NEWS Staff