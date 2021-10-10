Parksville curling quartet wins gold at B.C. club championships

Team Shantz to compete at the Canadian championships in Ottawa

The Parksville Curling Club’s Team Penny Shantz that include third Tina Chestnut, second Nicole Guizzo and lead Nancy Betteridge show off the gold medals they won at the B.C. Curling Club Championships in Quesnel. (Submitted photo)

The Parksville Curling Club took the gold at the B.C. Provincial Club Championships, held recently at the Quesnel Curling Centre.

The team consisted of skip Penny Shantz, third Tina Chestnut, second Nicole Guizzo and lead Nancy Betteridge.

The club championships are geared towards recreational curlers but allows one member to have provincial or national experience. Shantz is a Canadian Olympic gold medallist who has competed in many national and international bonspiels.

Team Shantz took on three other teams and finished with a record of five wins and a loss.

In the final, they won 6-3 over the host team of Brenda Ernst, third Dana Johansen, second Penni Yamamoto and lead Shari Needham.

“I am extremely proud of their teamwork and perseverance,” Shantz said of her teammates. “Nancy and Nicole swept their butts off and enjoyed the experience of a provincial championships.”

Shantz and her crew will head to the 2021 Everest Canadian Club Championships in Ottawa, Nov. 24 to Dec. 4. B.C. teams have twice won the national championship in recent years, with Team Sawyer victorious in 2017 and Team Shimizu winning in 2018.

Meanwhile, the club is allowed curlers to practise and hone their curling skills by offering members to book practice ice online.

For more information go online at https://parksvillecurling.com/

