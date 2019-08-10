Parksville couple still pumping iron in their 70s and beyond

Two of Parksville Qualicum Beach’s most impressive seniors, Ed and Brenda Fergusson are heading to the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Montreal, Quebec.

Ed, who is 84 years old, and wife Brenda, who is 75, are going up against world class masters athletes in a sport that most people would think is for people who are a lot younger.

The Fergussons defy that myth. They continue to be very competitive and involved in Olympic lifting, which is a true testament and positive example of healthy living. They show that no matter how old you are, you can do anything if you will yourself to do it.

The couple qualified for the world competition following impressive performances in competitions this year and will not only be representing the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, but the entire country as members of Team Canada. The two have set provincial and Canadian weightlifting records in the categories of snatch as well as clean and jerk.

They have been honing their lifting skills, training four to five times a week. However, the trip to Montreal is not going to be cheap for the Fergussons as they are retired, living a modest life in Parksville. They are trying to raise funds for the trip.

Coach Doree Blake, who has become a staunch supporter and good friend of the Fergussons, is helping the couple achieve their financial needs for the trip. She’s set up a GoFundMe account to raise $3,000. So far they have raised $1,918.

Whatever money they raise, Blake said, will help offset the financial strain on the Fergussons. Their airfare costs $1,500 and accommodations $1,500. She said it’s common for Canadian athletes to raise funds before a competition.

“We are close to hitting $2,000 of our $3,000 goal,” said Blake. “We’re all happy with the results of the GoFundMe.”

Blake has been working out with the Fergussons in the last three years. She is in total awe of the commitment the couple puts into the sport.

She said they are positive, encouraging and inspiring as they put in 110 per cent effort every time.

The world championships start August 16-24. It will feature the top senior weightlifters whose ages range from 35 to over 80 years old from all over the world.

For those who wish to help the Fergussons with their fundraiser, you can go to the GoFundMe account at http://bit.ly/fergussons-gofundme .