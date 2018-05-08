Parksville club hosts open taekwondo tourney

Violet Waldie of Parksville lets out a big scream as she winds up to execute a roundhouse kick to her opponent a the Island Open Taekwondo Championships held Oceanside Place April 28. â€”Â Michael Briones photo

Cascadia Martial Arts Parksville hosted another successful Island Open Taekwondo Championships at Oceanside Place over the weekend.

The annual event, which is in its eighth year, drew more than 200 athletes, who came from all over Vancouver Island, the Mainland and also from Washington State.

Master Brett Fee said he was pleased to see all the competitors, especially from Vancouver Island, come out and support the open, which gives taekwondo practitioners from the Island a tournament they can compete in without having to pay for ferry and hotel costs.

The open is a development competition, with the goal of cultivating and nurturing home-grown athletes in a fair, respectful and sportsmanlike environment.

The tournament featured some very young athletes who experienced for the first time what it’s like to be in a competition. They took part in poomse — fighting patterns — and sparring.

The organizers try to make the whole experience memorable for the newcomers and also encourage those who have a strong desire to pursue national and international competitions.

Fee wants to thank all the volunteers, coaches, referees and the parents for supporting the open, which he said the club will again be holding, most likely at the same time next year.

— NEWS Staff