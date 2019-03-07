Paper Chase returns to Port Alberni

The race will start and finish in Cherry Creek

The fifth race in the Vancouver Island Race Series kicks off in Port Alberni this weekend.

The 15k Port Alberni Paper Chase takes place on Sunday, March 10 at 11 a.m. There will be a 10:30 a.m. start for walkers and slower runners. The race starts and finishes at the Cherry Creek Community Hall (3720 Moore Road) and is hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Runners can register online until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at www.islandseries.org. Race registration is $30 for adults and $25 for students. On race day, the registration fees are $50.

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce has been involved with the Paper Chase since its early days in 1981.

“The race takes runners through the country roads of Cherry Creek, eventually finding its way into the McLean Mill National Historic Site, taking our runners on a fun little detour past a number of heritage buildings left as they were in the mid-1960s,” said Bill Collette, race director and Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Food for racers this year will be provided by the Mountain View Bakery and the Starboard Grill.

“You won’t be disappointed,” said Collette. “We look forward to seeing everyone in Port Alberni on Sunday.”

In the club standings, the Prairie Inn Harriers lead with 2073 points. Second is Bastion Run Club (1700 points) and third is Ceevacs Roadrunners (1326 points).

To qualify for the series awards, participants have to run in five of the eight races, with one being more than 10k. Following the Port Alberni Paper Chase wil be the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon on March 24.