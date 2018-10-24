Panthers clinch playoff spot

The Abbotsford Panthers picked up a big win over Centennial on Friday, and have now qualified for the AAA playoffs.

The Abbotsford Panthers‘ offensive snarl was on full display in Coquitlam on Friday.

The Panthers defeated the Centennial Centaurs 55-12, and the win was highlighted by four different players rushing for eight touchdowns.

Star running back Jalem Catlin continued his excellent season, gobbling up 265 yards rushing and scoring four majors. Luke Szmutko added two touchdowns and 125 yards rushing on his own, while quarterback Jalen Edwards collected 65 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Calum Rowsell also scored a rushing touchdown for the Panthers.

Jeff Vanderwerff led the way defensively with three tackles and three batted balls.

The win moves the Panthers to a record of 3-2, and they are tied for fourth in the AAA’s Eastern conference. The win also clinches a spot in the playoffs for the club.

Abbotsford travels back to Coquitlam on Friday to take on the Terry Fox Ravens (3-2). That game kicks off at 7 p.m. They return home for the final game of the regular season against the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves did have a game scheduled on Friday, but the team’s opponent, the Frank Hurt Hornets, folded and the game was cancelled.

The club hosts its long-awaited regular-season home opener on Friday against the Samuel Roberts Technical Titans at 3 p.m.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks had a bye week, but return to action on Friday when they host the Sardis Falcons at Walsh Field starting at 7 p.m.

For more on all the teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.