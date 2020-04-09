Pair of Penticton Vees forwards eye NHL Entry Draft

Danny Weight (pictured) potted 25 goals while skating with the Penticton Vees in the 2019-20 season. Weight and incoming player, Ryan McGuire, have been included in Central Scouting’s final rankings of 2020 NHL Entry Draft eligible prospects. (Jack Murray photo)

Two Penticton Vees forwards have a good chance of hearing their named called at the 2020 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft.

Vees left-winger Danny Weight and incoming centre Ryan McGuire were both included in the NHL Central Scouting Services’ (CSS) final rankings of 2020 draft eligible prospects.

Weight was ranked as the 142nd best North American skater by the CSS. The 18-year-old had a stellar season with the Vees, tying for the team lead in goals with 25 while registering 35 assists for 60 points in 58 regular season games.

The 6’0″, 170-pound forward finished 10th overall in BCHL scoring and led Penticton with eight power-play goals on the campaign.

The Lattingtown, New York native also was terrific in the playoffs for the Vees, scoring four goals and adding four assists for eight points in five games in Penticton’s first-round victory over the West Kelowna Warriors.

Weight, the son of former NHL player Doug Weight, has committed to Boston College for the 2020-21 season.

Incoming Vees forward Ryan McGuire also cracked the CSS final rankings, placing 105th among North American players.

McGuire was brought in for the 2020-21 season with the Vees after completing his third season with Belmont Hill in the United States High School Prep league. The centre posted 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points in 30 games during the 2019-20 campaign. He is expected to play one season with the Vees before heading to Colgate University in New York in the fall of 2021.

The 6’2″, 185-pound forward has some Junior A experience as well, getting into eight games over a span of two seasons with the Madison Capitals of the United States Hockey League

Ryan is the son of former NHL player and broadcaster Pierre McGuire.

Both forwards are likely selections in the mid to later rounds of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft which was scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal, QC but has since been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

