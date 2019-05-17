Pair of medals for Quesnel girl’s softball in Kamloops

Quesnel’s U14 team sporting their silver medals after an impressive tourney showing in Kamloops.Submitted photos

Quesnel’s girl’s softball teams brought back a couple medals from a tournament in Kamloops this weekend (May 11-12).

The U14 team won silver after going undefeated all the way up until the final game and the U19 squad claimed bronze with a scrappy effort that saw them win a couple come-from-behind contests.

It was the U14 team’s first official tournament of the season. They were scheduled to play in Port Coquitlam in April, however were rained out.

To make up for it, they brought the thunder to Kamloops, clapping down on opponents from Maple Ridge, Kamloops and Sorrento in the round-robin stages.

They also beat Enderby and Maple Ridge before losing to eventual champs Langley in a tightly contested 7-6 match.

“The girls played awesome,” says Brooke L’Heureux, whose daughter plays for the team.

“We have a team full of versatile players who can play a lot of different positions and they all had great attitudes.”

The squad will get ready to for a tournament in Vernon on the weekend of May 25-26 and are also planning on setting up a playdown with Prince George to decide who gets to attend the provincial championships.

The U19 team were playing in their lone tournament of the season, so were quite happy to earn bronze medal for their efforts.

As they were a little short-handed going into the contest, they recruited three U16 players to help them out.

They played six games and finished with a record of 4-2, coming from behind in two matches to eke out wins.

In game one against North Langley, they scored six runs in the final inning to sneak by their opponents 11-10 and in the final game against Kelowna, they scored five runs in the second to last inning to earn a 7-5 victory.

“The girls never gave up and showed tremendous support for their teammates,” says head coach Debbie Telford, “There was great leadership by Kaitlyn Robertson and Amelia Musselman on the mound and at the plate.”

