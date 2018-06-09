Pair of medals at provincials for Quesnel track athletes

Ruby Nicholas and Bazil Spencer made it to the podium in competitive fields

Bazil Spencer and Ruby Nicholas showing off their newly acquired hardware in Langley this weekend. Becky Whitehouse photo

Quesnel athletes took on the best the province had to offer at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships in Langley last weekend (May 31-June 2).

Seven students from Correlieu Secondary and 14 from Quesnel Junior School (QJS) made the trip to the lower mainland, and two managed to come home with silver medals.

Bazil Spencer, a Grade 11 student from Correlieu, was awarded a silver for his performance in high jump.

Competing against students his age and older, he jumped a personal best of 1.90 metres.

Ruby Nicholas, who is in Grade 8 at QJS, won a silver medal in the 800-metre dash.

She raced in the bantam division (Grade 8 only) and came first in her heat then went on to take second in the final.

Lauren Pastachak, who is also from QJS but a year ahead of Nicholas, jumped a personal best of 1.50 metres to come in seventh overall among Junior Girls (Grade 9 and 10).

Correlieu track and field coach Janet Barker is overjoyed by the results.

“Our kids competed well against athletes from all over the province, many of whom train year round,” she says.

“Whereas we have a seven to eight week season.”

The accomplishments are certainly significant.

Barker points out while Spencer and Nicholas were competing in fields of 29 and 24 athletes respectively, all the competitors were the top athletes in the province for their age groups and discipline.