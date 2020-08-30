Pair of Fraser Valley Bandits named second team all-stars

Two members of the Fraser Valley Bandits have been named second team all-stars by the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Forward Olu Ashaolu and guard Jahenns Manigat were both given the nod for their strong play during the CEBL’s Summer Series, which wrapped up on Aug. 9.

All-star voting was done by CEBL coaches, general managers and broadcasters.

The Summer Series saw the Bandits finish second in the CEBL with a 5-3 record. Fraser Valley fell in the championship game to the Edmonton Stingers.

Manigat led the Bandits in scoring during the six-game round robin, averaging 14.7 points on 50 and 46.3 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively, while also collecting 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Ashaolu averaged 9.2 points on 53.1 per cent shooting from field goal range, and 3.2 rebounds per game over six round robin games. Ashaolu provided invaluable depth and leadership for the Bandits, as following the midseason departure of Cameron Forte, Ashaolu entered the starting lineup and scored 28 combined points in the Bandits’ final two games of the round robin against Niagara and Guelph.

“I believe that our team was comprised of several all-stars,” stated Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius in a press release. “Each individual on this squad brought a team-first approach and we are proud of what Jahenns, Olu, and the rest of the team were able to accomplish as part of a group that gave everything they had each and every game.”

