Pair of Abbotsford athletes invited to Softball Canada camp

A pair of Abbotsford athletes are participating in a Softball Canada U19 Women’s National Team selection camp.

The camp opened on Sunday (Aug. 8) and runs until Thursday (Aug. 12) in Surrey.

Abbotsford’s Katie Korstrom and Ella Herrewig have both been invited to the camp, which was originally put together to select Canada’s team at the WBSC U19 Women’s Softball World Cup. That event was supposed to occur in Peru later this month, but the event has been pushed back to an undetermined date later this year.

Korstrom was a member of the 2019 Canadian Junior Women’s National Team which won bronze at both the WBSC U19 Women’s World Cup and the U17 Pan American Championship. Herrewig was also a member of the U17 team.

Korstrom is a Yale Secondary grad and currently plays on the Azusa Pacific University Cougars, a NCAA Division II school in California. She’s a pitcher on the team and finished the 2021 season with a record of 7-3 and earned one save. She struck out 42 batters in 63.2 innings pitched. Korstrom also collected two hits and drove in two runs offensively.

The Cougars finished the 2021 season with a record of 18-18. She previously helped the U16 White Rock Renegades win a national fastpitch championship in 2018.

Herrewig has developed in the Surrey Storm system and primarily plays at the shortstop or third base position. She has committed to join the Brigham Young University softball program in Utah after she graduates from high school next year.

