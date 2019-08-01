Pacific Pro Wrestling reveals September card in Abbotsford

For many, the month of September means a return to routine.

Students return to school, summer vacation is over and autumn is on its way.

Also on its way back to Abbotsford in September are the stars of Pacific Pro Wrestling, who return to local action with the Back In Session show at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Sept. 7.

It’s the first show for the local pro wrestling group since May 11, when PPW presented its Wrestling With Homelessness card.

The main event features the explosion of The Breakfast Club, as “Beef Boy” Elliot Tyler takes on “The Born Sinner” Judas Icarus in a falls count anywhere match. The duo teamed up in the main event at Wrestling With Homelessness and defeated the tandem of Davey Deals and Adam Ryder.

The show also features two important qualifying matches that lead to the PPW championship tournament in November. The debuting Bishop and Sean Gaston take on the team of Braydon Goss and Travis Williams. The winning team then face each other for a spot in the tournament.

Another spot in the tournament will be determined when the team of Eddie Osbourne and Erik Strange battle Marty Sugar and Miles Deville. The winning team also squares off immediately, with the victor of that match earning a tournament berth.

Both Tyler and Icarus have already qualified for the tournament, which occurs on Nov. 9 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

In other action, Abbotsford’s Todd Quality challenges Jordie Taylor. Quality enters the event with a record of 2-1.

Women’s action features the returning Scarlett Black squaring off against the debuting Rylee. Black has never lost in one-on-one competition in PPW. Rylee has previously wrestled in the Okanagan, Surrey and Vancouver.

Triple threat action sees Shreddz take on Vancouver Island’s Nolan James and the Okanagan’s Camaro Cope.

Another match featuring talent from all over B.C. sees the Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling champion BJ Laredo challenge Jayce D’Arcy from the Okanagan.

This event will build to the PPW Championship Tournament, which will crown the promotion’s first-ever champion on Nov. 9.

Wrestling fans who don’t want to wait till September can check out a plethora of action at the Abbotsford Agrifair all weekend long. This year’s event also features the return of Davey Boy Smith Jr., the son of the British Bulldog and current Major League Wrestling star. Smith has also had a great deal of success in recent years with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

All the wrestling shows at the Agrifair are included with admission the show and run daily at noon, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For more details on that event, visit agrifair.ca.