Pacific Pro Wrestling debuts Saturday night

The main event for Saturday’s debut PPW show features a four-way elimination match pitting (left to right) Todd Quality vs. Jamie Diaz vs. Shreddz vs. Adam Ryder.

Abbotsford’s Trevor Eros is jumping from the political arena into the squared circle, and his vision of professional wrestling debuts on Saturday night at the Headlocks for Hawks event.

The card marks the debut for his new promotion Pacific Pro Wrestling, and the show is a fundraiser for the 2019 W.J. Mouat Secondary grad class.

It also is a homecoming of sorts for Eros, who himself graduated from the school in 1999.

Eros said the feedback from locals for the new venture has been positive.

“The community has responded in full to this idea and it’s been very humbling,” he said. “After my mayoral run I decided to focus on something that is wrestling and events related, and something that can give back to the community. It gives people in Abbotsford something to do entertainment-wise.”

He said he plans to run several shows throughout the year, some will be fundraiser shows working with other groups like Saturday will be, and others will be stand-alone. Eros said he wants a family-friendly style, and said all shows will donate money to a local community organization.

“I’m doing all the planning, promoting and booking,” he said. “And I’ve set it up so that we aren’t running any of our shows against any of the other independent wrestling promotions in the Lower Mainland. I’m doing that so we can draw fan base, but also to have the ability to mix up talent from all different promotions like what happens at Agrifair. I want to bring in new faces that we don’t normally see face each other.”

The main event for Saturday’s show sees a four-way elimination match featuring Adam Ryder vs. Shreddz vs. Abbotsford’s Todd Quality vs. Jamie Diaz. Ryder is the All Star Wrestling cruiserweight champion, while it is the first match in over two years for Diaz, who starred for many years in Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling.

Women’s action sees Scarlett Black take on Jade, and a triple threat match showcases young talent as Jacky Lee battles Elliot Tyler and Travis Williams.

Tag team competition sees The Okanagan Wrecking Crew (Marty Sugar and Slave) square off against The Voros Twins. Tony Baroni also challenges Grant Sayle in a singles bout.

The promotion has also announced a second show set for March 1 at the Air Cadet Building. The show, titled Spring Fever, has a number of talents already confirmed and Eros stated a big name will be announced for the show at Headlocks for Hawks.

He added that he hopes to potentially branch out to other communities with a lack of wrestling such as Hope, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Langley.

Tickets for Saturday’s show, which occurs at the Mouat gym, can be purchased online by clicking here. They will also be available at the door.