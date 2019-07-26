Pacific FC’s Ahmed Alghamdi joins Saudi Arabia’s U-20 National Team

The 17-year-old midfielder made his professional debut on July 1 with PFC

Pacific Football Club’s Ahmed Alghamdi was called up to the Saudi Arabia U-20 National Team.

The 17-year-old midfielder joined the team this week for two coming games against Tajikistan.

Rob Friend, Pacific FC chief executive, said the team is proud of Alghamdi’s recent call up.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

“We continue to support the development and growth of all our young players and we know Ahmed has a very bright future ahead of him,” Friend said.

A few months before graduating high school in Vancouver, Alghamdi signed his first professional contract with the Island’s Canadian Premier League team. The young soccer player was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and grew up in Canada.

“It’s positive,” said Pacific FC head coach Michael Silberbauer. “He’s developing fine, he’s still very young, so a call up to a national team is positive and is a chance for him to get an experience. It shows everybody that the youth national team is not that far away.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

Alghamdi debuted on the field on July 1 and scored in the game against Calgary’s Cavalry FC. With a series of injuries on the Island team, Alghamdi has been a significant player on Pacific FC. He is the youngest player in the side that has had seven U-21 starters at times.

Pacific FC is back on the road to Winnipeg to face off against Valour FC on Wednesday. Island fans can view the game at Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as at www.onesoccer.ca.

The next Pacific FC home game will be on Aug. 24 against Valour FC.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter