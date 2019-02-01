Pacific FC net HabourCats’ GM

Brad Norris-Jones is switching from America’s pastime to the world’s game.

The former general manager of the Victoria Habour Cats joined Pacific FC as the executive vice president of operations, the club announced Feb. 2.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with Pacific FC as the team and league is just establishing itself in the region and in the country overall,” said Norris-Jones. “I have the background in working with sports start-ups and this is a venture like none other.”

READ MORE: Victoria HarbourCats GM steps down

Norris spent six years working the HarbourCats baseball team, which was founded in 2012. His role with Pacific FC sees him again working with a start-up sports team.

He will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations of the the soccer team during the lead up to its inaugural season.

“Our goal is to bring a first-class football experience to Vancouver Island, and Brad’s background and enthusiasm will support us in this venture,” said Josh Simpson, president, Pacific FC. “He’s a great fit to help bring our club into the community.”

Pacific FC’s schedule has not yet been released, but the Canadian Premiere League is set to start April 27 with a match between Hamilton’s Forge FC versus Toronto’s York 9 FC. Pacific FC says fans can expect a 15-game season.

READ MORE: Three Burnaby natives join Langford-based Pacific FC

jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter