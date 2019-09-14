Pacific FC moves into third place in league after 1-0 win against Edmonton

Kadin Chung scores his first goal at the Saturday game

Pacific FC slid into third place in the Canadian Premier League after a 1-0 win against FC Edmonton at Westhills Stadium on Saturday.

Over 2,000 fans made their way to the Island team’s turf to support them in their hard-fought win.

Kadin Chung scored the only goal Saturday, bringing his team the game-winning point just before half-time. It was also his first goal in the Canadian Premier League.

The second half of the game saw a lot of back and forth between both sides but the Edmonton team was unable to find the net.

The Island team’s total number of points is now 15, one more than FC Edmonton.

Pacific FC will take on Calgary’s Cavalry FC on Sept. 22 for an away game. They’ll have one more game away against Forge FC before coming home again for an Oct. 2 game against Halifax.

