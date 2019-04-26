Pacific FC marks first game of Canadian Premier League with sell out crowd

Stewie the Starfish made a grand entrance as the Pacific FC mascot, when he was led into the area by drums and cheers, before hi-fiving people in the crowd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Pacific FC is set to kick off their inaugural Canadian Premier League season against HFX Wanderers FC at Westhills Stadium Sunday. Tickets for the game sold out on Thursday afternoon with some standing room tickets left.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with performances from Stages Performing Arts and the Military Dixie Land Band. Beer gardens will be open and there will be a post-game concert from Towers & Trees and Deep Sea Gypsies.

“There is excitement from our players, staff and throughout the city,” said Rob Friend, CEO, Pacific FC. “We have been working hard in all aspects of our club to provide an exceptional football experience to Vancouver Island and the time has finally come to take the field.”

There is a predicted rivalry between the two coastal teams, many Pacific FC team members have played under Halifax Head Coach Stephen Hart through their National Team training and are familiar with his keen coaching abilities. In current Canadian professional sports coast-to-coast match ups are non-existent. In fact, it’s the third furthest distance in professional soccer for two teams to play each other in the world.

“Our team has been working hard to be prepared for this very special season opener. I feel we have come a long way since the start and I can’t wait to see the boys out there competing,” said Michael Silberbauer, Head Coach, Pacific FC. “It is an exciting time for our club and for soccer in Canada in general.”

The team roster includes:

Forwards: Marcus Haber, Terran Campbell, Issey Nakajima-Farran

Midfield: Ben Fisk, Victor Blasco, José Hernandez, Noah Verhoeven, Alessandro Hojabrpour

Defenders: Hendrik Starostzik, Lukas MacNaughton, Matthew Baldisimo, Kadin Chung, Blake Smith, Ryan McCurdy, Émile Legault

Goalkeepers: Mark Village, Nolan Wirth

