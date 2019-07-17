Pacific FC fans in their purple and teal colours. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Staff)

Pacific FC looks for first win of the fall season in Toronto Wednesday

The Island team is currently 0-2-0 this season

  • Jul. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

After two home games against the Canadian Premier League’s top teams of the spring season, Pacific FC will travel to play York9 FC just outside of Toronto on Wednesday.

The Island team is 0-2-0 this season while the Toronto team is 1-1-0. Recently, Pacific FC took close losses to Calgary’s Cavalry FC and Hamilton’s Forge FC, dropping both games by a score of 3-2. But the Canadian Premier League’s youngest side is picking up steam with Victor Blasco, Terran Campbell and Ben Fisk leading the charge.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

Pacific FC is looking to put points on the board in their first away game of the season. Wednesday’s game might also see the return of defenders Lukas MacNaughton and Hendrik Starostzik as well, despite injuries.

Midfielder Alex Gonzalez will also be returning after a two-game suspension.

Matthew Baldisimo of Pacific FC will not join the team in Toronto due to multiple yellow cards that are keeping him at home.

York9 FC lost the fall season opener in Halifax but had a 2-2 game in the Canadian Championship against Montreal Impact FC. The team followed up their tie with a 2-1 win against FC Edmonton on Sunday.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Pacific FC nets historic win during inaugural game in Langford

Pacific FC will be looking for their first win of the Fall season while York9 will look for another three points at home on Wednesday.

Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as the Strathcona Hotel will be airing the game for Island fans. The match can also be streamed live at www.onesoccer.ca.

