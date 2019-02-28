Pacific FC launches its inaugural regular season schedule

The Pacific FC store is the go-to headquarters for everything Pacific FC, including merchandise, ticketing and more. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Langford’s Canadian Premier League team, Pacific FC, launched its inaugural regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The team’s first home opener is April 28 against Halifax-based HFX Wanderers FC at Westhills Stadium in Langford.

The season will consist of 28 regular season games with 14 at home and 14 away. It will be separated into two halves – a spring and a fall season. The fall season ends on Oct. 19.

“We look forward to welcoming the community and all of our fans to our inaugural Pacific FC season at Westhills Stadium,” said Rob Friend, Pacific FC chief executive. “The excitement is building as we add our final players to the club and get set to take on the other six teams in the Canadian Premier League.”

The spring season will run from April 27 to July 1, using Canada Day to celebrate the end of the first portion of the season.

All seven teams from Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax and Langford will play against one another at least four times and at most five times in the regular season.

The teams will compete in a single table and receive three points for a victory, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. The winner of the spring season will be the team with the most points at the end of the season on July 1. It will be the first team playing in the Canadian Premier League 2019 Championship.

The table will be reset on July 2 and the winner of the fall season will be the first team with the most points on Oct. 19. It will be the second team playing in the championship.

The Pacific FC regular season schedule can be found at pacificfc.canpl.ca.

