Pacific FC kickoff party scores in Victoria Inner Harbour

5-a-side soccer field, mascot reveal, jersey pick up in Bastion Square and waterfront lot Saturday

The team invites the public to challenge PFC players on a full-size 5-a-side soccer field at Westpark parking lot (across from Bastion Square on Wharf Street), try soccer darts and see the reveal of the team mascot. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Pacific FC kicks off the inaugural Canadian Premier League Season with a party along Victoria’s waterfront Saturday.

The team invites the public to challenge PFC players on a full-size 5-a-side soccer field at Westpark parking lot (across from Bastion Square on Wharf Street), try soccer darts and see the reveal of the team mascot.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the mascot reveal at 1 p.m.

There are chances to win prizes, grab merchandise and get face painting and balloons for the kids.

Season ticket holder can pick up Season Seat Package and complimentary PFC jersey from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Upstairs Cabaret.

Pacific FC is one of the inaugural teams in the Canadian Premier League alongside Hamilton, Winnipeg, York, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary, and will begin its inaugural season in April 2019.

Founded in 2018, Pacific Football Club is bringing professional football to Vancouver Island. Playing out of a renovated, 6000-seat Westhills Stadium in Langford, the club will provide an outlet for Canadian youth to realize their dreams of playing at the professional level.

The Pacific FC flagship store is located at 665 Fort Street in the heart of downtown Victoria.