Pacers edge Spartans with a ‘buzzer-beater hail Mary’

The 2019 Vancouver Island junior girls basketball champion Pacific Christian School Pacers at Belmont secondary where they defeated Claremont Spartans in the final. (Submitted)

It took a ‘hail Mary’ three-pointer to save overtime as the Pacific Christian School Pacers junior girls basketball team won its second straight Island championship by defeating the Claremont Spartans 47-42 at Belmont secondary on Feb. 16.

Down three points with seven seconds to go, Pacers point guard Addy Tupas-Singh (MVP of the 2017 Island championship) swished a running three-pointer over a Claremont defender to extend the championship final into overtime.

Congrats to our Jr Girls BBall team – City Champs for 2019!@PCSVictoria @islandsports1 pic.twitter.com/iVIoXZL6Jr — PCS Teams (@PCSTeams) February 8, 2019

Pacer Ella Parker snagged a rebound and passed to Tupas-Singh who wove in and out as the time ticked down, launching the game-tying basket in the final seconds.

“She swished it,” said John Stewart, PCS athletic director.

READ MORE: PCS girls win first Island junior basketball title

Tupas-Singh was named to the tournament All-Star team and Pacers teammate Jenna de Greeff earned the MVP honours.

The Pacers and Spartans now advance to the junior girls provincials, Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Langley Event Centre.

PCS defeated faced the host Belmont Bulldogs in the semifinal though the latter had already secured a berth in the provincials by winning a previous qualifying tournament—with a buzzer-beater three-pointer over Pacific Christian, no less, said Stewart.

This time the Pacers won 60-47.

PCS and Claremont finished the first quarter tied 18-18. The Pacers flirted with a six-point lead in the third quarter. It was Claremont who took pulled ahead with a five-point lead and only a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

PCS enters the 24-team provincials ranked fifth, Claremont ninth and Belmont 15th.

reporter@saaanichnews.com