Owls, Coyotes, Knights all advance to provincial finals

The three Okanagan-based high schools won their semifinals, play in respective finals Saturday

Okanagan high school level boys basketball may have never looked this dominant.

At the 2019 BC High School Boys Basketball Provincial Championships, the KSS Owls, George Elliot Coyotes, and the Kelowna Christian Knights have all advanced to the provincial finals in their divisions, and will battle for provincial wide supremacy throughout Saturday.

The number seven seed KSS Owls knocked off the number three seed Terry Fox Ravens Friday night. The Owls again rallied back when trailing 10 points in the second quarter to win 74-67. Parker Johnstone continues his hot run with a 37 point performance for the Owls, while Hunter Simson got Kelowna 17 points and Malcolm Greggor scored 15.

The Owls advance to the finals where they look for their second AAAA championship win in school history. Kelowna will play Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panters in the finals Saturday at 8:15 p.m. The Panthers upset the Burnaby South Rebels in the semifinals to advance, and will be a tough matchup for the Owls.

Final: @kssowls knocks off Terry Fox to claim their spot in tomorrow's 4A Final against @ltsssports pic.twitter.com/72DXHT1k9Z — BC 4A Boys Basketball (@BC4ABoysBBall) March 9, 2019

At the AA provincial semifinals, Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes rolled through St. Michaels School Blue Jags with a 85-49 victory to advance to the finals.

The Coyotes shooters out-shot the Blue Jags 36 per cent to 20 per cent, and the Coyotes went 13 for 38 on 3-point shots. Geroge Elliot looks to add their second AA championship since 1991, but will have to go through the tournament’s number one seed, Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Rainmakers, at the finals to do so.

The Rainmakers are the only one-seed team to advance to the finals at the 2019 championships. The Coyotes’ Nic Lafontaine, who scored 26 points in the semis, will need to continue the hot streak when his seventh seed Coyotes take on the Rainmakers Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In the battle of the Knights, it was the Kelowna Christian Knights who came out on top over Chilliwack’s Highroad Academy Knights with a 58-51 semifinals win Friday night.

Kelowna’s Jake Sabbagh led the Knights with 18 points while Indy Halley knocked down 16 points including a trio of 3-point shots.

The Knights will be looking for their sixth provincial trophy Saturday when they face the number four seed Credo Christian Kodiaks, who are the only Langley team still remaining in the 2019 provincial tournament.

More information on the 2019 tournament and the Okanagan teams can be found here.

