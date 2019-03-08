Owls, Coyotes, Knights advance to provincial basketball semifinals.

The B.C. high school basketball provincials may be over for some competing teams, but the KSS Owls, George Elliot Cougars, and Kelowna Christian School Knights are still in the battle to become the province’s best team in their respective divisions.

The Owls advanced to the semifinals of the AAAA tournament after a 84-77 match Thursday night against the Heritage Woods Kodiaks. The Owls came into the tournament ranked seventh and will play the Terry Fox Ravens for the chance to advance to the finals Friday night.

In the win over the Kodiaks, a Port Moody high school, the Owls trailed most of the game but used a massive 23-13 fourth quarter to surpass the Kodiaks and earn the victory.

Owls’ Parker Johnstone scored 30 points, Hunter Simson had 15 points, while Malcolm Greggor and Braeden White each had 11 points.

The Owls will face a hard test in the Terry Fox Ravens, who were ranked third coming into the tournament.

At the AA provincial tournament, Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes came away with an upset win over the D.P Todd Trojans of Prince George to book their trip to the semifinals.

The Coyotes came into the tournament ranked seventh, and beat the second seed Trojans 91-77.

George Elliot plays Friday night against the St. Michaels University Blue Jags.

The number two ranked Kelowna Christian School Knights continued their domination in the A provincial championships. The Knights advance to the semifinals after a blowout 79-41 victory over Cedars Christian of Prince George.

Knights’ Colin Christophe led the way with 17 points, while Jake Sabbagh dominated the boards with 12 rebounds.

In Friday night’s semifinals, the Knights will have to go through the third seed Highroad Academy of Chilliwack in order to advance to the finals.

More information on the provincials and the Okanagan teams can be found here.

