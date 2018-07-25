Outside the box: Get to know the Shamrocks’ new all-star

Victoria Shamrocks’ forward, Rob Hellyer, is always looking for ways to better himself as a player and as a person. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Victoria Shamrocks’ forward Rob Hellyer hasn’t been with the team full-time for very long.

He flew into Victoria at noon on a Friday, made it to his house at 2:30 p.m. and headed to a game against the Nanaimo Timbermen at 4:30 p.m.

He moved here with his fiance and their one-year-old puppy and said they are settling in nicely. “We’ve had a blast for the five days we’ve been here, so two months will be a lot of fun,” he said after touching down on the Island.

They have been enjoying time off of practice and games getting acquainted with all Greater Victoria has to offer.

Hellyer played two games with Victoria in the beginning of June before he came to Victoria full-time, and the Shamrocks lost both games, but got a win under his belt with the team against Nanaimo.

His first win as a Shamrock came in overtime and the next night he scored three goals and had four assists in a loss against Coquitlam, but he feels like he’s starting to find his place with the team.

Hellyer had three assists in a win against Langley on Friday, July 6.

