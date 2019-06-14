Outlaws split weekend games against Sabercats, Renegades

The Cranbrook Outlaws played host to the Tier II South Conference Calgary and Red Deer teams

In last week’s action, the Outlaws played host to the Calgary Sabercats and the Red Deer Renegades.

The Outlaws posted a convincing 18-6 win against the Sabercats on June 8 but were unable to keep that momentum. On June 9, the Outlaws lost 17-6 against the visiting Renegades.

The Cranbrook Outlaws are getting ready to close out their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League season with a doubleheader against the West Kootenay Timberwolves.

Through the first 10 games they have played against each other, the Timberwolves and Outlaws are tied in the Junior B Tier III standings. They both have a 4-5-1 record for nine points on the season.

In the division, the Outlaws Michael Blackwell currently is leading in points with 23 goals and 30 assists for 53 points. West Kootenay’s Eric Reid is the closest with 27 goals and 12 assists for 39 points on the season.

To finish off the season the Outlaws will be on the road June 22 and 23 as they face off against the Timberwolves in Castlegar and Rossland.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter