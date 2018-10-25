Outlaws losng skid hits four games

The losing streak has now reached four games for the Mission City Outlaws.

The club went 0-2 last week and continue having difficulty producing offence. Mission has scored just 36 goals in 13 games, or about 2.77 goals per game, which often isn’t enough to win in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Outlaws fell 3-2 to the Delta Ice Hawks in Ladner on Tuesday. They battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game midway through the second, but the Ice Hawks grabbed the lead back just minutes later and held on for the win in the third period.

Chase Newman and Tristyn Olson scored the goals for Mission, with both players recording two-point games. Mission’s Isaac Elias made 17 saves in a losing cause.

The Outlaws then travelled to Burnaby on Sunday, losing 5-2 to the Grandview Steelers.

Mission led 2-1 midway through the second period on a pair of shorthanded goals from Cobin Genge and Michael Nemeth, but Grandview scored four unanswered goals over the last 25 minutes of the game to earn the win.

The Outlaws also allowed two power plays in the loss, with Matthew Trulsen making 33 saves.

Mission’s record dropped to 3-7-3 on the season with the pair of losses, and the club is tied for 10th place in the PJHL.

The Outlaws began a busy week on Tuesday, when the Abbotsford Pilots came to town, but results were not available at press time. Mission then travelled to Richmond on Thursday.

The team returns home on Saturday, when the Port Moody Panthers come to the Mission Leisure Centre. Face-off is set for 6:45 p.m.

For more on the team, visit the team’s website at missioncityoutlaws.com.