Outlaws fall to Flames

The November struggles continue for the Mission City Outlaws, as they remain winless this month and dropped their fifth in a row on Saturday night.

The Outlaws hosted the Ridge Meadows Flames and fell behind 4-0 after two periods, allowing two power play goals and one shorthanded goal in the game’s first 40 minutes.

Tristyn Olson got the Outlaws on the board at 4:03 of the third, but the Flames made it 5-1 just 81 seconds later.

Mission then got goals from Justin Hargrave and Jakob Mainhout (shorthanded), and Kyle Mooney drew Mission to within one.

Outlaws goalie Isaac Elias made 31 saves in the loss. The game was penalty-filled, with the Flames receiving seven power plays and Mission getting eight. In total, the Flames were assessed with 24 penalty minutes, while Mission was charged with 22 and defenceman Travis Trottier received a game misconduct.

Mission’s Michael Nemeth collected two assists in the loss.

The Outlaws took on the Aldergrove Kodiaks on Wednesday night, but results were not available at press time. The club then travels to North Vancouver to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday night.

The next home game for the team is on Dec. 1, when the Kodiaks come to the Mission Leisure Centre. Faceoff is set for 6:45 p.m.

For more on the team, visit missioncityoutlaws.com.