Outlaws earn another split on the weekend

The Mission City Outlaws bounced back after a rough outing in Maple Ridge on Friday, and then honoured the team’s history on Sunday during a packed weekend for the hockey club.

Mission hit the road for a date with the Ridge Meadows Flames on Friday, fell behind early and couldn’t recover to fall 6-0 to the top team in the Harold Brittain conference.

The Outlaws allowed three goals in the first, two goals in the second and one more in the third for the team’s most lopsided loss since they lost 10-2 to Delta back in September.

Mission was outshot 52-22 in the loss, with goalie Matthew Trulsen making 46 saves in a losing cause. Special teams were also an issue, as the Outlaws allowed a pair of power play goals.

The team returned to the friendly confines of the Mission Leisure Centre on Saturday, and Brayden Durante emerged as the overtime hero in a 2-1 Outlaws win over the Langley Trappers.

After two scoreless periods, Liam Robinson put the Outlaws up 1-0 at 1:48 of the third. That goal held up until the Trappers tied the game at 17:20 to send the game into overtime.

Durante then tallied on the power play at 3:34 to secure the win for Mission. Trulsen was stellar in between the pipes, making 34 saves for his eighth win of the season.

The Outlaws improved to a record of 12 wins and 17 losses after the pair of games, and they sit in third place in the conference.

Current Outlaws and those from the past then tangled on Sunday at the MLC in the club’s first-ever alumni game fundraiser.

The players from the past downed the current Outlaws 7-2 in the game, which helped raise close to $2,000 to help support Mission families in need over the holidays.

The Outlaws took on the Richmond Sockeyes on Thursday, but results were not available at press time. The Outlaws next head to North Vancouver to battle the Wolf Pack on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The next home game for the Outlaws is Jan. 13.