Outdoor volleyball registration next week

Register at Bridgeman's Bistro on April 18

The Cowichan Outdoor Volleyball League is preparing for the 2018 spring season, with registration set for next week.

The season will start on May 2 and run for eight weeks, running at Brentwood College School on Wednesdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m., with rec, intermediate, competitive and elite divisions.

Sign-up will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Bridgeman’s Bistro in Mill Bay (740 Handy Rd.). Pre-registration is required.

The cost is $270 per team or $70 per individual player, ages 14 and up.

For more information, contact Darian Achurch at 250-732-7154 or achurch10@hotmail.com, visit www.covl.net or find the Cowichan Outdoor Volleyball League page on Facebook.

