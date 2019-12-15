Outdoor hockey rink in Heffley Creek “ready to go”

The regulation size outdoor hockey rink in Heffley Creek, located on Upper Lister Road (behind the school) is reportedly "iced up and ready for action".

The regulation size outdoor hockey rink in Heffley Creek, located on Upper Lister Road (behind the school) is reportedly “iced up and ready for action”.

“Local volunteers have been getting it ready to go – and it is available for everyone to use,” says Heffley resident Deb McDougall, “The same group of volunteers that take care of the rink also have it booked for adult drop in hockey on both Monday and Thursday evenings (weather permitting of course) – start up time is 7 p.m.

She also notes on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the rink will be hosting the 3rd Annual Hockey Night In Heffley Tournament.

“Anyone aged 18 and older can play – males or females, and it is “Shinny style hockey” (aka Rec hockey),” says McDougall, “You need a minimum of seven players and one goaltender – but you can have up to 10 players, and there will be extra goal-tenders available if required.”

Anyone who would like more information about this event is encouraged to contact organizer Miles Carriere at: 250-682-7876, or join the Facebook group: Hockey Night in Heffley.

McDougall also notes that the Hockey Night In Heffley group is also looking for event sponsors and volunteers (time keepers, cooks, referees, etc.).