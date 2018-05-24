Outdoor adventure awaits at Biff’s Ponds

Heidi Redl of 150 Mile House enjoyed an afternoon cruising the countryside with Wayne and Val Biffert and the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s new Polaris Ranger Crew ATV. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association and Wayne Biffert have embarked on what they’re calling an Outdoor Adventure Program.

The WLSA recently purchased a new Polaris Ranger Crew UTV with the help of generous donations from local people and businesses, and have tailored the program to cater to anyone with a disability, with Biffert at the helm.

From his property at Frost Creek located just off Dog Creek Road known as Biff’s Ponds, Biffert will take anyone interested for a scenic tour of the outdoors through meadows filled with balsam root flowers, past tucked away lakes and through forested areas on the UTV.

“I just think it’s a nice way for anyone who’s home-bound or wheelchair-bound to get out in the fresh air,” Biffert said. “In the UTV you’re outside, no doors and the breeze is blowing right through.”

The UTV was purchased after Biffert saw a need to expand on an already existing opportunity at Biff’s Ponds — a place where people can come to fish at its ponds, or enjoy an outdoor wiener roast by a fire pit.

“Six or seven years ago the Rick Hansen Foundation donated us an eight-wheeled Argo for taking mobility-impaired people for outings in the bush,” Biffert said. “We would go down the River Valley trail, but it’s since washed out down to the trail, the bridges in there are pretty narrow going the alternate way in, so from there I decided I would take people for outings from my place out here. But turning the Argo on the hard-packed driveway, crossing pavement on the hard surface, was virtually impossible.”

Biffert spoke with the WLSA, they sold the Argo and purchased the new Polaris unit at a cost of $25,000.

Biffert and the WLSA, meanwhile, raised $17,200 locally for its purchase.

So far, Biffert said there hasn’t been a ton of interest in booking ride appointments, however, he’s hoping as the season progresses more people will take advantage of the opportunity.

“About four or five days ago we took a couple out, and we had a great time,” he said. “She really enjoyed it. She hadn’t been on an outing in the bush for quite a few months.”

Biff’s Ponds is located at 2710 Dog Creek Road.

For more information, or to arrange a date and time, contact Biffert at 250-392-7460.