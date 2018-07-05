Outback Bushwack brings in more than 100 riders from across B.C.

Riders traverse an endurance course to start off the Outback Bushwack. Contributed photos

Revving engines, the smell of motor oil and helmeted-clad long distance scramblers from across the province will be found at Hangman’s Springs Recreation Site on Sunday, July 8 for the annual Outback Bushwack.

More than 100 riders from ages five to 65 will ride three laps of a 28-kilometre course over obstacles and hills, around bends and through the forest.

Contestants from the Lower Mainland, Dawson Creek, Kitimat, Williams Lake and Prince George will be hoping to capture gold at the event put on by the Quesnel Cross Country Motorcycle Association.

Association president Marjie Robertson recommends spectators who want to watch the start of the event come early.

While the race starts around 10 a.m., she says it is best to come at least 30 minutes before to get the best view.

Riders will begin the race by going though an endurance course over rocks, tires and logs.

Admission to the event is free, but contestants looking to race will be responsible for an entry of $40.

So far, they have been unable to secure a concession stand for the event, so it would be wise to pack snacks.

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter