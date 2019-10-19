ORCA runners finish well at Victoria race

The frontrunners at the 8km Turkey Trot at the 40th Goodlife Marathon in Victoria. — Aaron Guillen/Victoria News

Members of the Oceanside Running Club Association were among the more than 8,500 runners that took part in the 40th GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon.

It was a perfect day for racing as the sky was clear, the road was dry and the wind was nonexistent.

ORCA had 16 runners that proved they had the right stuff to complete a half-marathon. Three made it to the podium in their age groups.

Faye Amos placed second out of 46 entries in the 65-69 age group. She recorded a time of one hour, 53 minutes and 48 seconds for the 21-kilometre distance. Jill Davies was third in the women’s 75-79 age division with a time of 2:34:00.

The 72-year-old Nanoose Bay resident Terry Riggins placed third out of 34 in the men’s 70-74 age division. He posted a time of 1:47:46.

Other ORCA finishers in random order were: Maureen Forscutt, 2:22:41; Shirley Wong, 2:14:28; Sandra Webb, 2:17:02; Catherine Byron, 2:26:09; Christine Rivers, 2:14:58; Wendy Potter, 2:43:42; Michael Quint, 1:33:50; Doug Brown, 2:14:00; Coleen Barnett, 2:24:04; Mary Bell, 2:24:02; Pamela Caldwell, 3:03:14; Allan Vermeulen, 3:17:03; and Dawn Vermeulen, 3:17:06.

The 40th annual event saw two new course records for the 8K, in both men’s and women’s. Justin Kent took first place for men’s with 23:15 and Sarah Inglis for women’s with 25:44.

In the full marathon (42.2km), Eric Finan nabbed the winning title for the men at 2:17:52 and Andrea Lee for women at 2:46:46.

In the half marathon, Will Norris took top spot for men’s at 1:06:20 and Cleo Boyd for women’s at 1:13:38.

Meanwhile, registration for the 2020 Vancouver Island Race Series is now open. You can enter some of the best road running with distances from 5K to half-marathon. Each race has chip timing, awards and draw prizes and a great atmosphere.

To register go online at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27081/2020-vancouver-island-race-series