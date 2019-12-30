ORCA offers clinic to get Parksville Qualicum Beach residents running

Registration is now open for the program that set to start in February

If your New Year’s resolution is to become active, healthy and fit, the Oceanside Running Club may have a program that can help you.

It’s the ORCA Learn to Run Clinic, which will start Feb. 5. It’s a 14-week program that aims to help all levels of runners that include beginners, former runners who want to rejuvenate their interest in the sport and those who are recovering from injuries. They can learn the basics of running and build up their confidence and endurance.

The clinic also serves as a training program as participants are given an added goal to prepare for the Oceanside Mother’s Day 10K/5K Run/Walk on May 10. The clinic registration fee of $45 includes entry fee to the race and also covers ORCA club membership.

The Learn to Run program has been a fun and motivating event. It has inspired and motivated a lot of people to take up running. There are some who went on to achieve personal best times in some of the running events here on the Island.

Doug Brown, the head coach of the clinic, said the program is designed for adults who want to learn healthy running skills in a safe and supportive environment. He added you don’t have to be a runner or have previous running experience to take part.

However, for those wishing to attend the clinic, you need to be able to walk comfortably at a reasonably brisk pace for around 45 minutes without any underlying health issues.

The clinic combines walk and run sessions that take place weekly every Wednesday night, 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at various locations in Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Brown said the focus is to gradually increase the running intervals while reducing the walk breaks. It will help them build stamina and running ability.

The clinic is open for adults 19 years or older. For those interested in joining, you can register online at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/26654/orca-learn-to-run-clinic-2020

For more information, contact Doug at 250-248-8342 or email dougb2016@telus.net

— NEWS Staff, submitted

