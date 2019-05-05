ORCA Mother’s Day run a popular fundraiser

Deadline to register online is Thursday but people can also sign up on race day

If you haven’t registered for the Oceanside Mother’s Day Run on May 12, you have until Thursday to do so online.

Organizers, the Oceanside Running Club Association, are set to stage this popular race that features 10K and a 5K run/walk events.

The deadline to register online is Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and it costs $30. But if you still missed that deadline and want to run, you can register on the day of the race between 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Parksville Curling Club located at the Community Park in Parksville. However, it will cost a bit more, $40.

The race start time is at 10 a.m., leaving plenty of time for families to enjoy Mother’s Day.

ORCA spokesperson Jill Davies said that the race is also a fundraiser for the Haven Society and Forward Hour, both of which are in Parksville, and also for the Mid-Island Distance Runners. Anyone wishing to donate can do so online or at the day of the race.

The event attracts runners from all over the Island, as well as from the Mainland. This year, Davies said, the oldest runner registered for the 5K walk/run is Jim Sylvester from Shawnigan Lake, who is 96.

Davies said Sylvester will be looking for a personal best.

This year, ORCA’s Learn to Run program has drawn more than 70 participants, which is a milestone for the program. Davies said approximately 40 entries from the program will be taking part in the 5K race.

There be post-race awards, food, and an amazing draw with lots of fabulous prizes including two Frontrunners gift certificates for shoes.

The organizers are still looking for more volunteers to come out and help. If you are available, please contact Barry Carr at 250- 240-8144 or barrycarr@shaw.ca

For more event information: www.orcarunning.ca; https://raceroster.com or at www.facebook.com/oceanside.race/ or call 250-757-9436.