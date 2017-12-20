On the turf

Quinn McTavish of Shuswap FC kicks the ball at the net during an indoor soccer game last week

Quinn McTavish of the Shuswap FC U12 girls evades a check from a Penticton player and kicks ball at the net during the indoor soccer tournament at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17. the U12 girls placed fourth in their brackets while the U13 girls placed first. Both the U12 and U13 boys teams placed second in their brackets-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

