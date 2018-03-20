Olympics spark rekindles Langley’s interest in curling

A series of open houses at the curling centre this week help introduce people to the sport.

People are drawn to curling because it is a challenging sport that offers a strong social component. (Langley Advance files)

Since the Olympics and Para-Olympics, Robyn Parkes phone has been ringing a lot more often than normal.

Why?

Well, it might help to understand that she’s the manager of the Langley Curling Centre, and that the country appears to have fallen in love with the sport of curling all over again, she explained.

“We have been getting lots of calls to try curling, and normally do when the Scotties and the Briar are on,” Parkes said.

“But, when it is an Olympic year there is a bigger surge of excitement,” she said, noting lots of calls are coming from groups wanting to try.

“We love the enthusiasm and try to work out an option but we can’t always offer something right away,” Parkes said, noting that curling has all but wrapped up for the season now.

It’s not too late, however.

To help those interested in learning more about curling, she’s arranged a series of open houses this week (starting today) that will give people a chance to come in, try out the sport and ask questions.

“Curling is a very fun and social sport with a great deal of strategy to make it extremely challenging,” Parkes said.

“Unfortunately, it isn’t as easy as it looks. There are a lot of safety issues not only for the individuals but for the ice and equipment as well.”

The open houses are being held today, (Tuesday, March 20) from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m., for individuals considering getting involved.

Then, an open house specific for groups of four people or more, is being held tomorrow (Wednesday, March 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.

As well, there’s a learn to curl and mixed doubles training happening on Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m.

A $20 registration is required, which will be refunded upon registration for the next season in September.

She noted the Langley Curling Club is also going to be offering wheelchair and stick curling for those who aren’t able bodies to get down to deliver a rock. Dates and details are still to be announced on that initiative, Parkes said.

For information, people can call the Langley Curling Centre at 604-530-8218 or go online.