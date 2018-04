Programs are starting up again at the W.C. Blair Pool.

The Langley Olympians are holding after-school swimming programs again at the W.C. Blair Pool, which recently reopened after renovations.

The afterschool programs for swimmers aged six to 16 take place Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The goals of the programs are to teach proper technique while having fun.

New swimmers can test-drive the lessons during free two-week tryouts from the first to 15th of every month.

Call 604-532-5257 or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.