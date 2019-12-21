Ole Mackay leads Fury past Sagres

Playing out in a recent home game, Nic Jones gets ready for a high ball while Antony van Cleave provides support. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Two players combined to do all the scoring last Sunday afternoon as the Cowichan Farm Store Fury defeated FC Sagres 5-0 at Victoria’s Finlayson turf.

“Ole Mackay remembered how to tie his laces and potted a hat trick,” commented head coach Will Chaster. “And must have shown Herman Parmar too, who netted a brace.”

Mackay scored in the second and 12th minutes, then Parmar notched his first two of the season at 44 and 69 minutes, and Mackay added his third at 86 minutes.

Chaster had to miss the match, but Jonas Golf-Myers filled in and implemented a basic 4-4-2 formation that worked great for the Fury.

“All accounts indicated our pressure game and ball control were highly effective,” Chaster said.

Team defence played a big part in the clean sheet, but Nic Jones filled in at goalkeeper and made his share of saves, including a heavy challenge while he was on the ground that the Sagres player ended up getting the worst of.

The Fury will resume the season on Jan. 17 when they visit Gorge Us Guys at Hampton Park.