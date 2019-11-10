Old Timers Tournament begins its third decade of action in Prince Rupert

Entire Auto was one of the Prince Rupert teams that took part in the 21 annual Old Timers Tournament over the weekend. Team hit the ice from Friday to Sunday, featuring squads from Hazelton all the way to Haida Gwaii. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The 21st annual Old Timers Hockey Tournament took place in Prince Rupert last weekend, featuring 17 teams across three different divisions.

No trophies were handed out, but bragging rights were certainly on the line.

Prince Rupert had four main teams in the tournament: La Gondola and Entire Auto in the men’s division, and Raiders Black and Raiders White in the women’s division. Rupert players also featured on the Eggplants team in the men’s division, made up mainly of firefighters from Prince Rupert and Kitimat.

La Gondola

La Gondola got off to a high flying start in the first game of the tournament on Friday afternoon, going down early to their opponents from Haida Gwaii but ultimately roaring back for a 10-1 win. Chris Woodrow, Troy O’Toole and Tyler Munro each had a pair of goals.

Craig Movold and AJ Movold, representing Prince Rupert side La Gondoal, during a pause in the action at the Old Timers Tournament. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The next game for the Rupert side pitted some familiar faces against each other as they took on the Eggplants. The firefighting squad kept things tied 2-2 halfway through the game, but a game winner by Jessie Wright — his second goal of the game — with under four minutes to play proved to be the difference.

La Gondola played in the final game of the tournament on Sunday afternoon, settling for a tie against the Beavers to close out the weekend. Chris Woodrow was back on the scoresheet with the lone home tally of the game, off a pass from teammate Trent Davis.

Raiders Black

This Prince Rupert women’s team got things going with a high-flying 5-5 tie against Hazelton, as Brittany Waite put up a hat trick to lead the way. The team didn’t let their foot off the gas on Saturday, least of all Brittany Waite who once again found her name in the goal column three times for another hat trick in a dominating 8-1 win over Kitimat. The Raiders closed things out with a 7-0 win against Terrace Black.

Dana Vendittelli of Prince Rupert Raiders Black surveys the scene in a game against Kitimat No Frills, flanked by Brittany Waite (left) and Sandy Beckwith (right). The Raiders would take the game 8-1. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Corinne Bomben from Prince Rupert Raiders Black looks to clear the puck away from danger in a game against Kitimat No Frills. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Raiders Black’s Corinne Bomben in action against Kitimat No Frills during Saturday action in the women’s division. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Raiders White

This Rupert team started the women’s tournament off with a bang, scoring a 7-0 win over Terrace Black early Friday evening. Kat Samaras backstopped her team to a shutout, while Nicole Wagner scored a pair of goals including the game winner. Raiders White would turn fully to their goaltending to get the job done come Saturday, earning back to back 2-1 victories against the Smithers Warriors and Hazelton. They ended the tournament on Sunday with a third straight 2-1 win, this time over Terrace White. Janice Fudger and Jordyn Carter were the goal scorers.

Prince Rupert Raiders White’s Kat Samaras flashes the pad to deny a goal against Terrace White in the final game of the women’s division on Sunday. Samaras was a brick wall in net all weekend, allowing just three goals in four games as Raiders White finished with the top score in the women’s division. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Entire Auto

Prince Rupert side Entire Auto started the tournament with a 5-2 loss to the Beavers, but rebounded big on Saturday to roll over Haida Gwaii 12-2. They dropped their final game of the tournament however, a 7-4 loss to Bluebird Mechanical.

Ben Cochrane from Haida Gwaii turns to see his Prince Rupert Entire opponent ‘Max Springfield’ ready to pounce on the puck. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

