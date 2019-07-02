Okanagan teams and BCHL announce schedule for upcoming hockey season

The Penticton Vees open their BCHL schedule on the road in Trail

The revitalized Penticton Vees will be back in action with their first games of the BC Hockey League (BCHL) schedule Sept. 7 and 8 in Trail against the Smoke Eaters.

The Vees and the BCHL released the 56-game Schedule Tuesday. Dates of the annual BCHL Showcase Festival event will be announced at a later date.

Penticton’s first six games will be on the road, their longest consecutive stretch of away games during the season.

The Vees will play their first home game Sept. 27 against the West Kelowna Warriors.

It was also announced there will be five Wicked Wednesday contests including the first Oct. 23 against the Smoke Eaters.

The others are Nov. 6 against Trail, Nov. 27 against Prince George, Jan. 8 against Langley and Feb. 5 against Surrey. Start time for those games has been moved back to 6:30 p.m. from the previous 7 p.m. puck drop.

There is only one Sunday game, Feb. 9 against the Warriors with a 2 p.m. matinee match.

Final game of 2019 before the Christmas break is Saturday, Dec. 21 against the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals. The next game will be in Vernon against the Vipers on Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees trade captain Rizzo days after NHL draft

The Vees will play their final nine games of the regular season at home at the South Okanagan Events Centre, not having any road games during the month of February.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees alum invited to World Junior hockey tryouts

The club has spent much of the spring and summer so far shoring up the line up both up front and on defence and will be looking to rebound from a early exit from the playoffs last season to the Capitals in the Interior Division quarter finals.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.