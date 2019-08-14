Okanagan Sun player gets nod as top defensive player of the week

Cory McCoy earns the accolade in week 2 of the BC Football Conference

The Okanagan Sun are undefeated so far this year, and defensive linesman Cory McCoy was an essential part in the Sun’s latest victory.

In a 21-16 win over the Valley Huskers on Aug. 10, McCoy led the Sun defense with eight tackles and two quarterback sacks. The powerful performance earned him the nod as BC Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

McCoy is a Kelowna alumni and at six-foot-four and 255 pounds has been a dominant force on the Sun in their first two wins.

READ MORE: Going the distance: Top Sun player looks to lead team back to glory

READ MORE: Kelowna set to host National Field Lacrosse Championships for 1st time

The Sun return to the Apple Bowl Aug. 17 in hopes of continuing their undefeated streak. Okanagan hosts the Westshore Rebels Saturday night at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.