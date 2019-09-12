Okanagan Sun need wins ahead of playoff push

The Sun move to 2-3 on the season after a tight loss to the Langley Rams last week

It’s the midway point of the season for the Okanagan Sun and the need for wins has never been higher.

Sporting a 2-3 record so far this BCFC season, the Sun are looking to get back in the win column with an away game against the Kamloops Broncos this weekend.

With only five games remaining in the season, every battle going forward will impact the Sun’s bid to make the playoffs, Sun head coach Boreham acknowledged.

“This week is must-win time,” said Boreham.

“We know that when we play our best football, we can win against any team in this league.

“Hopefully this is a good weekend for the offence and they can find some fire in themselves.”

The Sun dropped a tight 14-10 loss last Sunday to the Langley Rams — the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Okanagan’s defence came away with four turnovers, but the Sun offence was unable to put needed points on the board.

Although a close loss to the undefeated Rams is encouraging, Boreham said it’s still not enough.

“It’s too early in the season for the silver linings,” he said.

“Sure, you can take the positives, but we need the results and we need them now.

“It was a good football game between two good teams, but at the end of the day, they put the ball in the end zone when they needed to most.”

Only two home games remain for the Sun this season as playoffs are expected to near the end of October.

Sun fans were out if full force for the highly-anticipated rematch with the Rams last Sunday — the first time the two teams have met since the Rams knocked the Sun out of the playoffs last season with a resounding 39-7 win.

The Sun, however, were focused only on the game on the field and not the pre-game hype.

“Once we start football, it’s all about the game,” said Boreham.

“We’re not worried about the stuff outside the lines, we’re playing football. (The Langley) game was a good game, and we’re going to be better for it.

“But Kamloops is on our mind now, and we have got to go take care of business if we want to make a playoff push.”

The Sun play the Broncos on Sunday and then return to the Apple Bowl on Sept. 22 to host the Valley Huskers.

