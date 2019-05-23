The Okanagan Sun will return to action in the fall. Photo: Okanagan Sun Facebook

Okanagan Sun name 1st class of Hall of Fame

The inaugural class will induct players, builders and volunteers

  • May. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Okanagan Sun have announced the inductees of the first ever Hall of Fame class.

Players, builders, volunteers and significant teams will be recognized by the organization starting this year, and will continue to honour the teams’ history going forward.

The Hall of Fame Class will be inducted at the inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony June 26.

“We want to thank and recognize all the players, and volunteers who made the Sun organization what it is today. This event is important for us.” said vice president of the Okanagan Sun Brett Kryskow.

  • Barry Urness (Builder)
  • Terry Britton (Volunteer)
  • Greg Hewko (Player)
  • Jay Christensen (Player)
  • Terrance Huston (Player)
  • Chad Folk (Player)
  • Jeff Halvorson (Player)

Guest speakers Wally Buono and Brain Towriss, along side other special guests, will join the Okanagan Sun inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Coast Capri Hotel. Tickets can be purchased at trellis.org/sunhofevent2019.

