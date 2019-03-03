Okanagan skier saves best till last on the home slope

Brayden Kuroda of Penticton turned in one of his best efforts of the season at the Apex NorAm

Saving his best till last, Penticton Brayden Kuroda turned in his singles event of the season at the final NorAm Grand Prix freestyle skiing event on the weekend at Apex Mountain Resort.

A member of the Team B.C. squad which has been competing through Canada and the United States this season the 18-year old turned in a fifth place finish in the singles event Saturday.

He didn’t fair quite as well the following day in the duals competition, getting knocked out in the second round of competition.

“It went super well yesterday (Saturday) I was super happy with my skiing,” said Kuroda following the end of the competition Sunday. “I laid down three of the best runs I’ve ever put down on a day so I was super stoked on that I had lots of fun.”

Kuroda was hot off a pair of gold medal performances at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta. in aerials and moguls.

He is off to Japan on Tuesday with his father and former coach Kenny Kuroda for a series of competitions.

About 100 competitors from five countries converged on Apex for the event which got underway with practice on Thursday.

For the skiers it is the next step to the World Cup stage which Kuroda is working towards.

Other members of Team B.C. are coach Josh Kober and skier Kassidy Todd of Keremeos.

Mark Brett | Reporter

